FAIRFIELD — If nothing else, Nellie Higdon can look to Yana Gaskell for support on and off the court during her first and only trip to the Class 1A state tennis tournament. Higdon and Gaskell couldn't stop making each other crack up Wednesday, reuniting to compete in high school doubles competition for the first time in two years. It proved to be a happy reunion for the Fairfield teammates as Higdon and Gaskell won the regional doubles tournament title dropping just three games in the first seven sets before holding off Davenport Assumption teammates Ella Dilulio and Mary Rolfstad in the final set to clinch a 6-1, 6-4 win in the finals.