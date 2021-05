The Crookston Pirate Baseball team is coming off a pair of losses on Tuesday at Warroad to the Warriors 15-0 and 8-1 that dropped their record to 5-7 on the season with five straight losses! The Pirates will be at home this afternoon hosting the Badger-Greenbush-Middle River Gators who won their first six games of the season and have now lost five in a row after a 3-0 loss to Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The game this afternoon at 4:30 PM is at the Jim Karn Baseball Field in Crookston.