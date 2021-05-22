PUBG: New State's North American closed Alpha Test for Android will take place in June

After its initial reveal in February this year, PUBG: New State news has been scarce. Today, a PUBG: New State regional closed alpha has been revealed for Android. This closed alpha will be available only in USA and on Android. Feedback from this will allow the developers to bring it to a larger audience worldwide in the near future. If you missed out on the announcement before, PUBG: New State is a new battle royale experience. PUBG: New State is in development for iOS and Android devices promising realistic visuals and massive open worlds aiming to feel like a next-generation mobile experience. PUBG: New State still includes 100 players dropping into a map using varied weapons and strategies to survive with the help of vehicles and more but there are changes to the gunplay with PUBG Studio aiming to offer a more realistic experience. PUBG: New State will also include drones, combat rolls, and more in the 8×8 km maps including the brand new battleground TROI. The game is set years after the original in 2051. Watch the PUBG: New State closed alpha announcement trailer below: