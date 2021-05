Timothée Chalamet is set to take on the role of Willy Wonka in Wonka, the character's upcoming origin story movie, according to Deadline. Paddington director Paul King will helm the project, and he co-wrote the script with his Paddington 2 writing partner Simon Farnaby. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but we know that the movie will focus on Wonka’s early days before he opened his infamous chocolate factory. According to Deadline, there'll also be some musical numbers in the movie – allowing Chalamet to show his singing and dancing skills on screen for the first time.