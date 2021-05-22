World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

For the first time, scientists have used ocean measurements taken on research voyages almost 150 years ago to learn more about how human activity has impacted climate change. Scientists from the National Oceanography Centre (NOC) and the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) have made the first combined study of water density measurements from the British HMS Challenger and Prussian SMS Gazelle round-the-world research expeditions in the 1870s to draw parallels with modern-day measurements. The two ships, which circled the world independently provided new insights into the ecologies and ethnologies of remote and rarely-visited communities and of the biology, geology, physics and chemistry of the oceans.