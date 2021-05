Usually, this article is written by a well-seasoned priest, the Rev. Daryl T. Hay. However, he is on sabbatical for some rest, rejuvenation, family time and study, so I have the honor of writing this article for the next few months. As a new priest, there are a lot of things I look forward to getting the opportunity to do for the first time, such as writing this article, celebrating a church service or celebrating a baptism.