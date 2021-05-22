All aboard! Martinez council lays tracks to turn former train depot into museum

The Martinez City Council has given the go-ahead to start the process of making the old train depot into a museum. The city will begin negotiating with the Martinez Historical Society to enter a lease agreement for the property, at 601 Marina Vista Avenue. The city obtained control of the building in 2001 — when the new Amtrak station opened nearby — and has since used it for storage, also allowing Alhambra High School and other local nonprofit groups to use it for the same purpose.