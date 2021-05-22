True grit: Humble, hearty polenta is an Italian jack-of-all-trades

The marriage of Texas and Mexican food is one that goes back centuries to before Europeans made their way to the United States. Before the Lone Star State got its name, its first tribal inhabitants used ingredients from each region to create tasty recipes that paved the way for Tex-Mex food as we know it today. As noted by chef Adán Medrano, the modern combination of cuisine from both regions — Tex-Mex — is distinct from Texas Mexican food and dates back to about 1900 in San Antonio.