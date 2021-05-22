True grit: Humble, hearty polenta is an Italian jack-of-all-trades
When it comes to variety and versatility in Italian cuisine, pasta is king. But there’s a lesser-known Italian cousin that’s equally delicious and just as versatile. Polenta, a hearty dish consisting of cornmeal cooked in water, stock or milk, originated among working-class families in northern Italy, particularly in the Piedmont and Lombardy regions, and has long been a staple of northern Italian cuisine. A somewhat underrepresented culinary jack-of-all-trades, humble polenta’s popularity is gaining, as it is finds its way onto more fine-dining menus as a tasty accompaniment or luxurious main dish.tulsaworld.com