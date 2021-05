It might be easy to overlook this game a bit given Arsenal’s struggles this season and Chelsea’s excellent form, but they’ve become a bit of a bogey team for us recently. Starting with the 2017 FA Cup final, we’ve won just 3 of our last 12 meetings in all competitions against them, and we haven’t beaten them at Stamford Bridge since August 2018. Marcos Alonso scored a late-winner in that one, just as he did against Manchester City over the weekend.