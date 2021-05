Tropical Cyclone "Yaas" formed at 03:00 UTC on May 24, 2021, as the second named storm of the 2021 North Indian Ocean cyclone season. The system is expected to cross the north Odisha - West Bengal coasts on May 26 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, with wind speeds of 155 - 165 km/h (95 - 100 mph), gusting to 185 km/h (115 mph), according to the IMD. Rainfall is likely to be in the range of 300 mm (12 inches), storm surge 3 - 4 m (10 - 13 feet). Governments of Odisha and West Bengal have ordered the evacuation of more than 1 million people.