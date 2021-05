BCH/USD – Daily Chart. The BCH/USD daily chart shows variant candlesticks characterizing shows recovery move of the crypto from the drawdown it has been suffering in the recent past sessions. The 14-day SMA has slightly bent downward across the level of $1,000 over the 50-day SMA indicator that is located at the value of $800. The Stochastic Oscillators have crossed the hairs from the oversold region to face the north direction closely below range 40. There is the formation of a bullish candlestick promising resurfacing of more ups as against the return of downsides at that present trading level.