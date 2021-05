Day eight! We’re into week two of Eurovision 2021 rehearsals, and it’s time for more acts to take the stage for their second run-throughs. Today, we’ll see the second rehearsals from the six automatic qualifiers. The Big Five — that’s France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom — as well as this year’s host country The Netherlands will all get another chance to perfect their performances in time for next week’s full dress rehearsals.