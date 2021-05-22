Thrive Dance in Richland hosts grand opening celebration Saturday morning

RICHLAND, Wash — Thrive Dance is kicking off their official grand opening Saturday morning with a free celebration open to the public. The event will be held at 610 The Parkway, Richland, WA from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will include family-friendly games, a selfie spot, and free shaved ice, a news release said. There will be a Thrive Dance Swag Bag for the first 100 people to enter and a raffle with multiple prizes to win.