newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richland, WA

Thrive Dance in Richland hosts grand opening celebration Saturday morning

yaktrinews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHLAND, Wash — Thrive Dance is kicking off their official grand opening Saturday morning with a free celebration open to the public. The event will be held at 610 The Parkway, Richland, WA from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will include family-friendly games, a selfie spot, and free shaved ice, a news release said. There will be a Thrive Dance Swag Bag for the first 100 people to enter and a raffle with multiple prizes to win.

www.yaktrinews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tri-cities, WA
Richland, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Richland, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Floor#Grand Opening#Free Games#Sweet#Wash Thrive Dance#Wa#Thrive Dance Summer Camp#The Tri Cities#Yaktrinews#Family Friendly Games#Dancers#Raffle Prizes#Uplifted Students#Multiple Prizes#Magic Sand#Free Shaved Ice#Gratitude#Frost#Incredible Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

New concerts added to Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Washington State Fair has added five more concerts to its 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Joining the ticket this summer are Roger Daltrey, Founding member/singer of The Who; Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, pop acts boasting 1.5 billion cumulative streams; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians; Sublime with Rome, reggae rock crowd pleasers armed with a new album; and Lee Brice, a country music star with eight #1 singles.
Richland, WAKEPR

Art in the Park still a go for July

RICHLAND, Wash. — Despite recent summer event cancelations, like Water Follies and the River of Fire fireworks show, other traditions are still on for the summer. Organizers said Art in the Park is a still a go for July. "We're just excited," Art in the Park Director Brandie Saint-Claire said....
Richland, WAyaktrinews.com

‘Journey to Healing:’ Annual art show fundraiser benefits grieving youth

RICHLAND, Wash — May is Mental Health Awareness Month but from May 2nd to May 8th it’s Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, something that Cork’s Place with Chaplaincy Health is trying to spotlight. “At Cork’s Place, peer support and expert guidance from staff and specially trained volunteers help families navigate...