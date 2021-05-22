newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Interview with George Washington

By Rob DeMarco
henrycountytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI borrowed my friend’s time machine again and this time I went back to Mt. Vernon, Va. to talk to former President George Washington. Casual Observer: “ Mr. President, thanks for granting me this interview.”. George Washington: “My pleasure.”. CO: “There are many history books that have been written about...

www.henrycountytimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potomac River#Casual Observer#Mr President#Mt Vernon#Gw#Delaware River#Heights#History Books#Tree#Posterity#Atlantic Ocean#Ripe Cherries#Wooden Teeth#Sandpaper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Posted by
Heather Raulerson

Day Trip from Washington D.C. - Exploring Mount Vernon

If you are visiting Washington, D.C., and looking for a day trip out of the capital, consider spending an afternoon at Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon on the banks of the Potomac River is where you can find George Washington’s home, his farm, and where he is buried. However, it is not one of the many National Parks in Virginia. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1960 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Books & LiteratureBlackNews.com

Book Reveals the True Story of Liss, an Enslaved Woman Who Helped Turn George Washington’s Spy into an Abolitionist

Nationwide — Lyons Press is proud to announce the release of Espionage and Enslavement in the Revolution (240 pages • 978-1-4930-5247-9 • $25.95 • Hardback) by Claire Bellerjeau and Tiffany Yecke Brooks. In January 1785, a young African American woman named Elizabeth was put on board the Lucretia in New York Harbor, bound for Charleston, where she would be sold to her fifth master in just twenty-two years.
Virginia StatePosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Mary Ball Washington, George’s single mother, often gets overlooked – but she's well worth saluting

It is important and poignant to recall the hard life of Mary Ball Washington, who struggled – mostly alone – to raise our Founding Father. Historians have left us with inaccurate and mostly unpleasant accounts of her long and laborious years. After George Washington’s death, historians canonized him and his mother, too. But unlike George’s enduring sainthood, praise for Mary was short-lived. In the late 19th century, George’s biographers began interpreting the few shreds of evidence about Mary – almost all of it from George – to mean that she was overprotective, possessive and greedy. By the 1950s...
Tennessee Statefranklincounty.news

Oh, Say Can YOU See?

I don’t know what age exactly you have to be to realize there is a price to pay to live in the United States of America. It varies I’m sure with different folks. And some sadly, never understand. That’s because they don’t pay it. You don’t always pay it. Sometimes...
PoliticsArkansas Online

OPINION | BRENDA LOOPER: On patriotism

On Memorial Day, I always think of my grandpa and my uncle, though they didn't have to sacrifice their lives in battle. Both served in the Navy, my grandpa during World War II as a fireman on the hospital ship USS Hope, where, unfortunately, he saw quite a few members of the military die.
SportsEHEXTRA

Andrews McMeel Almanac

Today is the 146th day of 2021 and the 68th day of spring. TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1865, the last Confederate forces fighting the Civil War surrendered in Galveston, Texas. In 1868, the Senate failed for the second time by only one vote to convict President Andrew Johnson in his impeachment trial, resulting in his acquittal.
SportsPonca City News

Today in History

Body Today is the 146th day of 2021 and the 68th day of spring. TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1865, the last Confederate forces fighting the Civil War surrendered in Galveston, Texas. In 1868, the Senate failed for the second time by only one vote to convict President Andrew Johnson in his impeachment trial, resulting in his acquittal.
U.S. Politicscreators.com

On Reparations: John F. Kennedy vs. Robert F. Kennedy

When did the civil rights movement go off the rails?. The answer is when proponents went from justly demanding equal rights to unjustly demanding equal results. As to exactly when this occurred, that's more difficult to answer. But consider statements, made five years apart, from the Kennedy brothers, John F. and Robert F.
MilitaryPosted by
WRAL News

Review: How a mini-navy was pivotal to Revolutionary success

“The Indispensables: The Diverse Soldier-Mariners who Shaped the County, Formed the Navy, and Rowed Washington Across the Delaware,” by Patrick K. O’Donnell (Atlantic Monthly Press) Little has been written about the Marblehead mariners and their pivotal role in the American revolution – until now. Author Patrick K. O’Donnell has turned...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Editorial: A law school discounts John Marshall’s positive legacy

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall was the most consequential jurist in American history, but his historical importance is no match for the modern impulse to disown our flawed forebears. Last week, University of Illinois trustees voted to remove his name from the University of Illinois at Chicago John Marshall Law School, which will now be called the UI-Chicago School of Law.
James Madisongreenwichfreepress.com

SALOMONE: Tocqueville Isn’t Dead

This letter is a response to Svetlana Wasserman’s letter to the editor attacking the “Libertarian Zealotry” of Kimberly Fiorello (which is her opinion). (WASSERMAN: The Outdated Libertarian Zealotry of Kimberly Fiorello May 23, 2021) The point of my letter is NOT to be rhetorical, but to persuade readers to ponder...
Books & LiteratureConstitution Daily

The Founders’ Library

What were the key texts, authors, and sources the framers looked to when drafting the Constitution? Scholars Richard Albert of the University of Texas at Austin, Jonathan Gienapp of Stanford University, and Colleen Sheehan of Arizona State University explore what books were on the shelves of founders like James Madison and Thomas Jefferson, and where some of the ideas behind the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution came from, in a conversation moderated by National Constitution Center President and CEO Jeffrey Rosen. They discuss the influence of ancient and contemporaneous philosophers, thinkers, and writers—including Plutarch, Aristotle, Montesquieu, Jean-Jacques Barthélemy, John Locke, Emer de Vattel, William Blackstone, David Hume, and more.