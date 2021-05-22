Not going anywhere: Under Alden Global Capital’s ownership, the Daily News will keep doing what it has always done
So you heard: Tribune Publishing, the publicly traded company that owns the Daily News, the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun and other newspapers, has been bought and taken private by Alden Global Capital, which some call a vulture fund, a firm with a record of making deep cuts at other newspapers to either keep them afloat or maximize profits. In the run-up to the purchase, people who care deeply about local journalism, including a colleague of ours, pleaded for a white knight to ride in, hold up his shield and stop the sale, but a competing bid fell apart and here we are.