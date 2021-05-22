newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB roundup: Braves pound Pirates 20-1

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r60fS_0a7pG9Je00
May 21, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a grand slam home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ehire Adrianza hit grand slams and Austin Riley went deep twice as the Atlanta Braves powered to a 20-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Acuna sliced a second-inning, full-count pitch from Tyler Anderson toward right field for his National League-leading 14th home run. He later added a sacrifice fly, with his five RBIs tying a career high.

Riley hit solo homers in the fifth and seventh innings, giving him seven long balls this season, and added a double and a sacrifice fly to finish 3-for-4.

The Braves hit seven home runs, with Ozzie Albies, Marcell Ozuna and Dansby Swanson also connecting. Adrianza's grand slam came in the eighth inning against position player Wilmer Difo, who allowed eight runs.

Dodgers 2, Giants 1

Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer and Trevor Bauer struck out 11 in 6 1/3 innings to help Los Angeles beat host San Francisco in the opener of a three-game series.

Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux each had two hits as the Dodgers picked up their fifth straight victory and ninth in the past 10 games. The Giants had a five-game winning streak halted and lost for just the fourth time in 14 contests.

Bauer (5-2) gave up one unearned run on two hits and four walks in a 126-pitch outing. Nate Jones retired five consecutive batters, and Blake Treinen tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his second save.

Athletics 8, Angels 4

Chad Pinder hit a three-run home run and Ramon Laureano hit a solo shot as Oakland rallied past Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Pinder had three hits, Laureano had four, and Mark Canha and Jed Lowrie also hit home runs for the A's, while James Kaprielian was solid in his homecoming. Kaprielian, who went to high school in nearby Irvine, gave up two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings in his second career start.

Jose Iglesias and Jared Walsh hit home runs for the Angels, who lost for the fourth time in their past five games, all since three-time MVP Mike Trout was sidelined with a calf injury. Mike Mayers (1-3) gave up three runs on four hits and two walks in 1 1/3 relief innings.

Rays 9, Blue Jays 7 (12 innings)

Francisco Mejia's 12th-inning grand slam beat host Toronto in Dunedin, Fla., and stretched Tampa Bay's winning streak to eight games.

Brandon Lowe hit two runs and finished with three RBIs for the Rays. Diego Castillo (1-2) tossed 1 1/3 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit for the win.

Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was 3-for-5, homered twice and drove in four runs, and Marcus Semien went 3-for-6 with two runs and two RBIs, falling a single short of hitting for the cycle. Jeremy Beasley (0-1) allowed a hit and two walks, one intentional, before surrendering Mejia's blast.

Padres 16, Mariners 1

Trent Grisham and Fernando Tatis Jr. homered in the first two innings as host San Diego scored eight runs against Seattle starter Chris Flexen in 1 2/3 innings en route to a rout.

Jake Cronenworth had a two-run double in the fifth and a three-run homer in the seventh to give him a career-high five RBIs as the Padres scored their most runs at Petco Park in almost 11 years. Tatis finished with four RBIs. Winning pitcher Chris Paddack (2-3) allowed one run on three hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out six.

The Mariners scored the game's first run on Kyle Seager's single in the first inning, when they got two hits, but they had only two hits more the rest of the way. Flexen (4-2) gave up eight runs on 10 hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings.

Nationals 4, Orioles 2

Stephen Strasburg threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and Washington beat visiting Baltimore in the opener of a three-game series.

Strasburg (1-1) allowed only one hit with four strikeouts and four walks while throwing 72 pitches. Josh Bell went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored for Washington, which drew a season-high crowd of 14,369.

Jorge Lopez (1-5) gave up two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and three walks over five innings for the Orioles, who lost for the 11th time in their last 13 games.

Yankees 2, White Sox 1

Gleyber Torres hit a game-winning single with no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and New York eked out a victory over visiting Chicago.

After Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela opened the inning by singling off Evan Marshall (0-2), Torres won it when he hit a first-pitch changeup into left field that easily scored Judge from second. Torres' fifth career walk-off hit and second this season gave the Yankees their fourth straight win and 10th in 13 games.

In six innings, White Sox starter Carlos Rodon allowed two hits and struck out 13, eclipsing his career-high whiff total for the second time this season.

Tigers 7, Royals 5

Miguel Cabrera hit two home runs, including his sixth career grand slam, and drove in five runs as Detroit defeated host Kansas City. Cabrera finished the night 3-for-5.

Jose Urena (2-4) earned the win despite allowing five runs on 10 hits in six innings. He struck out one and walked none. Michael Fulmer pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his fourth save in as many chances.

Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run home run and Carlos Santana had a two-run single to lead the Royals. Tyler Zuber (0-1) gave up two runs on a single and a walk in two-thirds of an inning in the top of the seventh. The go-ahead run scored when the next reliever, Greg Holland, served up the slam to Cabrera.

Cubs 12, Cardinals 3

Joc Pederson, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote each had two RBIs to lead Chicago to a victory at St. Louis in the first meeting of the season between the longtime rivals.

The Cubs have won six of their past eight games and the Cardinals have dropped four of their past six. Cubs starter Hendricks (4-4) tossed 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs, one earned.

Chicago sent 11 batters to the plate during an eight-run eighth inning. The rally broke open a close game as the Cardinals' bullpen imploded following a quality start from Carlos Martinez, who threw six innings of two-run ball.

Twins 10, Indians 0

Just recalled from the minors, Randy Dobnak threw six scoreless innings in his first 2021 start and visiting Minnesota scored nine times in the fourth inning while routing Cleveland.

Rookie Alex Kirilloff had two hits and two RBIs for the Twins, who gave Dobnak more offense than needed while winning back-to-back games for the first time since May 2-3. Dobnak (1-3) yielded just three singles while recording five strikeouts and two walks.

A two-run double from Max Kepler and a two-run single from Kirilloff highlighted the Twins' fourth-inning barrage.

Red Sox 11, Phillies 3

Rafael Devers homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Danny Santana also homered and Boston defeated host Philadelphia.

Christian Vazquez added two doubles and drove in three runs while Alex Verdugo added three hits and two runs before leaving due to hamstring tightness. J.D. Martinez contributed two hits and Xander Bogaerts had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, who won their third in a row.

Jean Segura homered, singled twice and knocked in two runs while Alec Bohm added two hits and an RBI for the Phillies, who have lost three straight.

Reds 9, Brewers 4

Jesse Winker belted three home runs and Tyler Naquin added a towering three-run homer to help Cincinnati snap a four-game skid with a win over visiting Milwaukee.

With his first career three-homer game, Winker continued his torrid start to 2021 with four hits and a walk to lift his average to .356. Jeff Hoffman (3-3) pitched out of trouble early and worked around four walks over five innings.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (3-5) struggled from the beginning, allowing six runs and five hits in four-plus innings.

Mets 6, Marlins 5 (12 innings)

Khalil Lee stroked a go-ahead double in the 12th inning -- his first major league hit after eight strikeouts -- leading New York past host Miami.

Johneshwy Fargas followed Lee's hit with a two-run triple, although he was thrown out bidding for an inside-the-park homer. New York pitchers struck out 18 batters. Drew Smith (1-0) got the win, and Jacob Barnes earned his first save since 2018 by retiring the only batter he faced.

The Marlins got two runs back in the bottom of the 12th on an RBI single from Miguel Rojas and a run-scoring, double-play grounder from Corey Dickerson. Garrett Cooper hit a two-run homer for Miami. Adam Cimber (0-1) allowed three runs, two earned, in two innings.

Rangers 7, Astros 5 (10 innings)

Adolis Garcia clubbed a three-run, walk-off home run in extra innings to lift Texas to a win over visiting Houston in Arlington, Texas.

Garcia drilled a 1-0 fastball from Bryan Abreu (2-3) the opposite way to right field with two outs, plating Willie Calhoun and Joey Gallo with his 12th home run.

Carlos Correa had scored on a fielder's choice grounder by Jose Altuve in the top of the 10th to give the Astros a 5-4 lead. Houston erased a three-run deficit in the eighth when Correa and Jason Castro stroked run-scoring doubles before Altuve extended his hitting streak to 15 games with an RBI single off Rangers closer Ian Kennedy.

Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 1

Ryan McMahon hit two home runs, Raimel Tapia also went deep, and Colorado beat Arizona in Denver.

German Marquez tossed seven scoreless innings, and C.J. Cron, Charlie Blackmon and Dom Nunez had two hits each for the Rockies, who snapped a five-game skid.

Eduardo Escobar had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who have lost six in a row and 11 straight on the road.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
147K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers Over Pirates#Phillies#Orioles#Yankees#Braves Pound Pirates#National League#Giants#Athletics 8#Angels 4 Chad Pinder#Blue Jays#Padres 16#Seattle#Mariners#White Sox#Royals#Milwaukee#Astros#Diamondbacks#Oakland#Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
Related
MLBUSA Today

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season’s first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook‘s lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBbleachernation.com

Pirates Claim Ildemaro Vargas Off of Waivers from the Cubs

Ildemaro Vargas is just one of those guys who is desirable to have in your organization, but can’t quite stick on a 40-man. Thus, the waiver wire dance, and today it wound up seeing him claimed from the Cubs by the Pirates. Vargas, 29, has generally raked at Triple-A, can...
Atlanta, GATalking Chop

Braves vs. Mets 5/17/21 Game Thread

After making a quick trip to Milwaukee, the Braves are back home for the next week. Their first guest this week is their divisional rival from Queens, New York. These games are rarely dull, and I have a feeling that tonight will bring us more of the same. Hopefully that includes a victory for Atlanta as well.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

5/16 Gamethread: Giants vs. Pirates

And thus concludes the San Francisco Giants four-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Personally believe they should try and win this one. Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV) National broadcast: None. Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM. Enjoy the baseball, friends.
MLBfox8tv.com

Pirates / Giants

Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1. Wood improved to 5-0. He gave up one run while scattering eight hits. He also struck out six and walked one...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Suffers quad contusion

Stallings was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants with a bruised left quadriceps, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. The 30-year-old went 1-for-3 with a run before taking a foul ball to the leg during the seventh inning. Stallings will have Monday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing any time.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Rehab assignment on tap

Kuhl (shoulder) is scheduled to join Triple-A Indianapolis this week for a rehab assignment, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. The 28-year-old has been sidelined since April 18 with the shoulder issue and is expected to require multiple rehab starts before rejoining the Pirates. Kuhl recently completed a two-inning simulated game and should continue ramping up his workload in the minors.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Phillip Evans: Return not imminent

The Pirates are hoping for a return by Evans (hamstring) before the end of May. While there's no specific date for a return, the team remains hopeful that Evans will not need to go on a rehab assignment before joining the team. The 28-year-old slashed just .132/.270/.151 in 63 plate appearances prior to getting hurt, so perhaps the time off will help to clear his mind.
MLBwesb.com

Pirates Recall RHP Kyle Keller

The Pirates have recalled RHP Kyle Keller from Triple-A Indianapolis and have optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to Indianapolis. In two games with Indy, Keller pitched 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out five batters while walking two. Keller will be wearing uniform #67. He made two appearances over three separate stints...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Struggles With RISP Prevent Series Victory

The Pittsburgh Pirates struggled mightily with RISP against the San Francisco Giants costing them a series victory in their four-game series. When the San Francisco Giants rolled into PNC Park this past Thursday the Pittsburgh Pirates had lost four series in a row. Against the Giants, however, the Pirates were able to somewhat right the ship by splitting their four-game series against the team with the most wins in the National League.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Troy Stokes: Designated for assignment

Stokes was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday. Stokes appeared in eight games for the Pirates this year and hit .111 with two runs and two RBI. Ildemaro Vargas was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in a corresponding move.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Colin Moran: Making strides in recovery

Moran (groin) fielded ground balls Saturday but isn't expected back until the latter part of May. General manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Moran is "progressing." Cherington added that he's hopeful the first baseman will be able to avoid a minor-league rehab assignment. Accordingly, it doesn't seem likely that Moran will play during the team's six-game road trip that starts Tuesday.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves Bats Heating up at Right Time with Series vs. Mets

For everyone not named Ronald Acuna Jr. on the Atlanta Braves, it’s been a struggle through the first quarter of the 2021 season. But that’s starting to change in recent weeks as the Atlanta Braves offense has picked things up a bit — and done so mostly without Acuna Jr.
MLBMLB

Bednar's report on little bro's stuff: 'Electric'

PITTSBURGH -- David Bednar has jumped on the radar of MLB fans this season. With a high-spin heater, a well-tunneled curveball and a splitter he learned from Hideo Nomo, he’s produced a 2.51 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP in 14 games with his hometown Pirates. But there may be an...
MLBwdadradio.com

PIRATES’ STALLINGS INJURED IN LOSS TO GIANTS

The Pirates lost a game, and lost catcher Jacob Stallings to an injury yesterday. Stallings took a foul ball off his leg and left the game in the seventh inning. He will be reevaluated today. Manager Derek Shelton says the Pirates have to start hitting in crucial situations. Pitcher Mitch...
MLBsky963.com

Braves lose to Pirates in Extra Innings

The Atlanta Braves lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 6-4 in ten innings on Thursday, May 20. With the loss, the Braves drop to 20-24 on the season. The Braves host the Pirates again at Truist Park in game 2 of the four-game series with the first pitch of Friday’s game, May 21, scheduled for 7:20pm.
MLBNBC Sports

What we learned as Wood leads Giants to split vs. Pirates

In what should have been a series sweep on the road, the Giants came away with a split after beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Sunday at PNC Park. The Giants again got a great pitching performance from their starter, this time from Alex Wood, who improved to 5-0 on the season. San Francisco's starting pitchers allowed just three earned runs in 23 1/3 innings over the four games against the Pirates. Somehow the Giants came away with just two wins.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Jason Mackey: Don’t sleep on these under-the-radar Pirates prospects

You likely already know about Nick Gonzales, Quinn Priester, Liover Peguero and Tahnaj Thomas at High-A Greensboro. Or Oneil Cruz, Roansy Contreras, Mason Martin and Canaan Smith-Njigba at Class AA Altoona. Even Hudson Head and Brennan Malone are MLB Pipeline top 30 Pirates prospects getting their spikes wet at Low-A Bradenton.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Edgar Santana: Recalled by Atlanta

Santana was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Santana spent just over a week in the minors but will return to the major-league roster after Huascar Ynoa (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Santana has made four relief appearances for Atlanta this year and has allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one in three innings.