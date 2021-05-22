newsbreak-logo
David Moyes proud of making West Ham united

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8dbP_0a7pG4u100
Burnley v West Ham United – Premier League – Turf Moor (PA Wire)

David Moyes says his proudest achievement with West Ham this season is putting a chaotic club back on the straight and narrow.

In recent years the Hammers have often been in turmoil, a club beset by supporter unrest, ill-discipline, unsettled players, expensive flops and poor decision-making from the boardroom down.

Despite the ban on fans due to the pandemic, a small group of supporters still occasionally protest against owners David Sullivan and David Gold on a matchday.

But there will be a carnival atmosphere at the London Stadium on Sunday with 10,000 fans allowed back in and West Ham bidding for a place in the Europa League.

The Hammers need just a point against Southampton to finish sixth, a far cry from the relegation scrapes of previous seasons.

I think this is a club that from a distance has always not been seen as right. I think this year, most people will look at West Ham and say 'that's a good club, that's right'

Asked what has pleased him the most this season, Moyes said: “I feel probably trying to bring a club together which was in lots of separate parts, and trying to make it all altogether, if I can.

“I think I probably take a lot of pride in that because I think this is a club that from a distance has always not been seen as right. I think this year, most people will look at West Ham and say ‘that’s a good club, that’s right’.

“So I think I take pride in that. It probably comes from having a good football team in the main, but I think I also have to give the owners credit as well.

“They’ve allowed me to sort of get my teeth into it. They did not give me any interference, allowed me to try and manage the team the way I want to do it and allowed me to bring in players who I think would be good choices.

“And so I think bringing the club together, in a way, and this week to get the supporters back – to get West Ham supporters back and in with a chance to be in Europe? If you’d said that at the start we’d have said not a chance.

“So for the last game of the season, I think it’s a big, big moment for the club. I hope we’re able to fulfil it tomorrow.”

