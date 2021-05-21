newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Give it the Old College Try in Hot Wheels Unleashed’s College Map

By Zane Wong
cogconnected.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey Laughed at Me When I Brought My Hot Wheels to College…. It appears that the locations in Mattel’s upcoming Hot Wheels Unleashed are getting more and more variety. We have seen most of the trailers and gameplay within a garage setting, there will also be a Skyscraper level, and now we are seeing a College Campus area. While there are going to be a ton of unique track creations with the editor tools, but the different maps will also be adding another level of atmosphere and scenery to user created tracks.

cogconnected.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Wheels#Science Lab#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#College#Lecture Halls#Mattel#Nintendo Switch#Unique Track Creations#Maps#User Created Tracks#Garage#Tables#Hallways#Chairs#Scenery#Running#Ps4#Objects#Bookshelves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
RecipesRegister Citizen

New cookbook gives college dorm room meals a makeover

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — During her first semester in college, back in the fall of 2018, George Washington High School graduate Carrie Long learned a life lesson: mass-produced cafeteria food doesn’t exactly taste like home. “I had a meal plan and I got unlimited meals ... but as the weeks...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

7 Hot Aftermarket Wheels to Buy

Aftermarket wheels are one of the most popular ways you can personalize your car. They're available in a seemingly infinite range of sizes, shapes, colors, patterns, and levels of performance. Best of all, they dramatically affect a car's look without permanent modifications and can be swapped like a fresh pair of Jordan Vs. Aftermarket wheels need to be carefully considered, as cheaper or unknown brands can compromise your vehicle's performance due to excessive weight. Conversely, lighter wheels can improve performance by reducing the rotating and unsprung mass of the wheel and tire package on your car. Cheaper wheels tend not to be as durable. So before you go speccing some new rims, consider the quality of road on which you generally drive. The following seven wheels are meant for larger-size applications—think 19-inch and above. Expect to pay between $600 and $1000 per wheel. Like the hottest shoes, the hottest wheels command a premium.
Carshomecrux.com

UK Couple Transforms Van into a Marvelous Tiny Home on Wheels

Lee and Sarah, a UK-based couple had a deep passion and love for van life, which resulted into this modern and well designed van conversion. The couple became interested in van life in 2017 after watching several YouTube videos showcasing a simpler and on-the-road lifestyle. They had bought a short...
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: Old Lockers Found in an Alley Become a Cute, Totally Free Bathroom Cabinet

Ahh, metal lockers. A hallmark of the pre-teen years — of learning how to use a combination lock, P.E. class, and decking out the insides with mirrors, wire shelves, and magnets galore. Lockers can be immediately transportive to middle school, but Apartment Therapy has seen enough totally impressive locker revamps to prove that lockers often make for stylish storage solutions in almost any room. And now, here’s another to inspire you.
Shoppingromper.com

18 Best Sand Toys In 2021 For Babies, Toddlers, & Kids

Sure, splashing in the waves is the best part of being at the beach, but chances are, you’re going to find yourself spending a lot of time sitting on the sand, too. And because kids can get bored in an instant, you’re going to need some sand toys stat to keep them occupied. So before the sand starts flying, you can offer up any of these toys to play with, which will make getting sand in your swimsuit worthwhile.
Kidshomedit.com

No Room for a Pool? Get a Sprinkler for Your Kids This Summer

During hot summer days, children want a way to play around and cool down at the same time. Considering the current global situation, taking your child to the local pool isn’t really an option, especially since you have to avoid crowded spaces as much as possible. Installing a pool in your backyard is an expensive alternative, but there’s another cheaper way to provide your kids with cool summer fun: installing a sprinkler for kids.
KidsNWI.com

School’s out, pool’s out: 14 kiddie pools for summer fun

There’s no better way to coax your kids to play outside than with a pool. And while buying a kiddie pool is a modest investment, the benefits are endless. But which one to choose? The pool aisle at the store is full of pools of all shapes and sizes. Do you get a safer but less durable inflatable pool, or sturdier model that’s harder to store? Do you need a small baby pool, or are you looking for a family-sized backyard staple for fun all summer long? Here are 14 pools to try for any level of splashing.
Interior DesignSeattle Times

Fixing a cold bathroom that chills the whole house

Q: We live in a late-1950s, four-level split home, and for the 15 years we’ve been here, we have fought the cold chill that the main bathroom and tub create in the house. The bathroom is four steps up from the kitchen, and the thermostat is located just outside the bathroom door. The porcelain tub and tile are original to the home. The window is updated, and we keep the shade pulled; we weren’t sure how else to cover a window that’s inside a shower. The tub and tile are so cold in the winter that when our children were little, we would drain the hot water tank trying to warm the tub first so they could take a bath. The cold from the tiles and tub chills the room and hallway, too. We can feel the cold as we walk by. The room is too small to reconfigure. Any ideas for how to make this room more comfortable and energy-efficient?
Video GamesPCGamesN

This Skyrim mod is about rebuilding the Hall of the Vigilant and defending it from vampires

You don’t get too many opportunities to quest with the Vigilants of Stendarr in Skyrim, but that’s all about to change. Someone has put together a Skyrim mod that’s all about rebuilding the Hall of the Vigilant following the vampire attack on the Vigil of Stendarr, recruiting Vigilants to aid the effort, and defending your labour from the vampires who wrecked everything in the first place.
Lifestylenerdist.com

This ‘Morphing’ Pasta Can Be Flat Packed Like IKEA Furniture

When you think of IKEA and food, you probably think meatballs. But now, thanks to researchers at Carnegie Mellon, you may also think pasta, as the team’s created “morphing” versions of the wheat-water-and-egg pieces that flat-pack just like furniture from the Swedish megastore. “Assembling” the pasta is also easy as it only requires boiling it in water. (Which is great, because who needs yet another one-off allen wrench?)
Artsdancingastronaut.com

Tickets to Burning Man’s second Virtual Burn are available now

Despite the cancellation of Burning Man in 2021 due to the pandemic, a second Virtual Burn event will be made available online for those who wish to return to Black Rock City from the comfort of their own homes. Tickets for the event are available here, with the second Virtual Burn taking place from August 22 until September 7.
T3.com

Alpkit Ordos 2 tent review: a lightweight and well-priced backpacking tent

We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. Originally launched in 2015, Alpkit's Ordos 2 (RRP £169.99) has joined the ranks of the brand's popular backpacking tents, with scores of positive reviews online. This semi-geodesic design is a snug fit for two campers and packs down to be small and lightweight enough to work for hikers and wild campers. We popped it in a rucksack and headed for green spaces to test it out in fair weather and foul, and see if it's worthy of inclusion in our ranking of the best backpacking tents to buy now. Here's our Alpkit Ordos 2 tent review.
Public Healththelcn.com

Stopping and smelling the lilacs allowed in a post-pandemic spring

Olivia Schneider pulled down her mask and inhaled the perfume from purple blossoms, their sweetness casting the engineer back to her Wisconsin kick-the-can childhood and her mother clipping lilacs for the dinner table. Last spring, the simple act would’ve flouted signs imposing pandemic rules for the Harvard-owned Arnold Arboretum’s more...
AnimalsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Science Shows Cats Love Even Imaginary Boxes

If you share a home with a cat, you know cardboard boxes are their idea of IKEA furniture. Regardless of the size of the cat or the size of the box, furry occupants are content to idle for hours inside packing material. Now, cutting-edge cat science has revealed cats are...
Carsrvtravel.com

Danger! Check your RV’s mattress for fiberglass! Yes, really!

Many RVers switch out the original bed mattress that comes from the RV factory and purchase a memory foam mattress or “bed-in-a-box” as a replacement. A foam mattress might be more comfortable. But it might be dangerous, as well!. Hazmat?. A hazmat team wearing full-body protective gear recently entered a...
ElectronicsWSLS

Turn your house into a smart home with this $20 light switch

As you build, remodel, design and decorate your dream home, even if that just means making small adjustments and improvements to your current one, adding smart technology is a great way to make your life easier while saving energy. Luckily, you don’t have to have a robot butler or sky-high budget to have a smart home. Small adjustments like automated and voice-activated lights can make all the difference.