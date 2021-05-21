Give it the Old College Try in Hot Wheels Unleashed’s College Map
They Laughed at Me When I Brought My Hot Wheels to College…. It appears that the locations in Mattel’s upcoming Hot Wheels Unleashed are getting more and more variety. We have seen most of the trailers and gameplay within a garage setting, there will also be a Skyscraper level, and now we are seeing a College Campus area. While there are going to be a ton of unique track creations with the editor tools, but the different maps will also be adding another level of atmosphere and scenery to user created tracks.cogconnected.com