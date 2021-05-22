newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Warriors' Thompson says 'never been hungrier' to return

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325xn1_0a7pF7aP00
May 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Klay Thompson (11) cheers from the bench in the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson said he has "never been hungrier" as the All-Star guard looks to return to his best form next season after missing two NBA campaigns due to injuries.

The sharpshooting 31-year-old missed the last season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and could not play this season after tearing his right Achilles tendon.

Six-time winners Warriors' season ended on Friday after their 117-112 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the new play-in tournament as they failed to reach the playoffs.

"While our season comes to an end, mine's just getting started. I've never been hungrier," Thompson said on Instagram late on Friday.

"I truly believe my best ball lies ahead of me, we ain't done I promise you that."

Thompson said he was proud of the team's performance this season even as they missed out on the playoffs for the second successive season.

"We fought through a lot of adversity this season and it will pay dividends next season when we make another run" at the title, he added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
147K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors Thompson#The Memphis Grizzlies#Instagram#Six Time Winners Warriors#Dividends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

Why Dubs need Wiggins to be more than just Mr. Consistent

For eight years, Klay Thompson was the Warriors' ironman. Thompson never missed more than nine games in a season (2017-18), so Golden State could count on him practically every night to make contributions on both ends of the court. They lost that when Thompson tore his ACL in the 2019...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

How Andrew Wiggins has filled in for Klay Thompson as Warriors’ Iron Man

After not missing a game in high school or at Washington State because of injury, Thompson played 214 consecutive games for the Warriors — the longest such streak to start a career in franchise history — before he missed a loss against Cleveland to attend his grandfather's funeral. Eight months later, Thompson missed his first game because of injury, a loss to Phoenix, with a strained right hand.
NBALas Cruces Sun-News

Warriors on Steph Curry’s potential MVP season: 'This year is proof that he can help carry a team’

The scoring outbursts have all become a blur. So have the long-distance heaves. As Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has produced a highlight reel nearly every time he has stepped on the court this season, however, those around him marveled at something more substantial than how many points he scores or how far he shoots. They have remained in awe on how Curry transformed the Warriors from a lottery contender to a playoff threat with his record-breaking performances, his steady leadership and his determined optimism.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson: 'I've Never Been Hungrier. I Truly Believe My Best Ball Lies Ahead Of Me, We Ain't Done I Promise You That.'

Klay Thompson saw his Golden State Warriors getting eliminated from playoffs contention where everybody put them as favorites to beat the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant had different plans, took care of business, and led his team to the promised land. During the season, and especially in the play-in tournament, Klay looked very anxious to help his teammates against the Lakers and Grizzlies, respectively.
NBANBC Sports

Klay knows 'Space Jam 2' character 'spits hot fire'

After taking down LeBron James in three NBA Finals matchups, Klay Thompson will once again battle King James this summer, but this time as a member of the Goon Squad in "Space Jam: A New Legacy." The first trailer for the sequel to the hit 1990s movie starring Michael Jordan...
NBANBC Sports

Kerr can't wait for Klay, Wiggins to play together next season

The Warriors this season have missed Klay Thompson in countless ways. Obviously, the shooting ability comes first to mind, as well as his impact on the locker room. But the next two things on the list would have to be his standout defense and dependability. It's not just that Thompson...
NBAGolden State of Mind

Where ESPN has Warriors in NBA future power rankings

The Golden State Warriors are playing some of their basketball of the season as they head towards next week’s NBA Play-In Tournament. The Dubs have won their last four and six of their last seven going into the final two games of the regular season. With their recent streak, the...
NBABleacher Report

Warriors X-Factors That Will Decide GS's Fate Amid 2021 NBA Playoff Race

Barring a colossal collapse over the next 10 days, the Golden State Warriors will play a form of postseason basketball. Whether that includes a ticket to the actual playoffs, though, depends on how the Dubs fare in the play-in tournament. That's almost assuredly where Stephen Curry and Co. are headed,...
NBANBC Sports

Klay antsy watching Warriors fight for their lives vs. Grizz

It's been almost two full years since Klay Thompson played in an NBA game. The layoff is killing the injured Warriors shooting guard. TV cameras caught an antsy Thompson standing up on the bench towards the end of the first quarter of the Western Conference play-in game between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at Chase Center.
NBAarcamax.com

How Kobe Bryant influenced the next generation of NBA stars

LOS ANGELES — It would be late and Klay Thompson would have school the next morning, but he’d want to hang out around the subterranean parking lot at Staples Center. He had access because his father, Mychal, had been a champion with the Lakers and was one of their radio voices, but for Thompson, he didn’t care much about that.
NBANBC Sports

Postgame moment with Kobe told Klay he belonged in NBA

Like many NBA stars, Klay Thompson grew up idolizing late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Early in his NBA career, the Warriors star desperately wanted Bryant to recognize his potential and talent. During their first meeting as NBA players, Bryant scored 39 on the Warriors at Staples Center in a game that's forever etched in Thompson's memory.
NBAGolden State of Mind

Kerr, Myers on Steph Curry extension, Klay Thompson’s return & more

It was a disappointing end to the 2020-21 NBA season for the Golden State Warriors. Despite winning 16 out of their final 22 regular season matchups the Dubs lost both play-in games and didn’t qualify for the first round of the playoffs. The bitter ending to the season put a...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Warriors want to keep Wiseman, but can they do that and maximize Curry's prime?

May 24—Before he blossomed into a six-time NBA All-Star with the Pacers, Jermaine O'Neal was a raw 21-year-old buried on the Trail Blazers' depth chart. Portland, fresh off a Game 7 loss to the Lakers in the 2000 Western Conference finals, traded O'Neal and reserve big man Joe Kleine to Indiana that summer for center Dale Davis — a bona-fide starter coming off an All-Star appearance. It wasn't that the Trail Blazers had necessarily given up on O'Neal. With an aging core primed for a championship run, they just couldn't keep waiting on him to develop.