newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers’ Jared Dudley on his comeback from a torn MCL and revisiting the 2010 Lakers-Suns series

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcuse Jared Dudley for the goosebumps. No, there might not be much playing time in the works for the 35-year-old Lakers forward who has played 81 total minutes this season. But just being in uniform again three months after tearing his right MCL off the bone, 20 pounds lighter, now part of a playoff series in the town that formed the bedrock of his career, the only returning participant in the last Lakers-Suns series more than a decade ago when he spent time defending Kobe Bryant – well, that's...

www.lakers365.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Jared Dudley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcl#Playoff Series#Lakers Suns#Mcl#Excuse Jared Dudley#Time#Goosebumps#Uniform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers Injury Update: Jared Dudley Says He’ll Be Back Before Playoffs

Last season, of the Lakers' 92 combined games between the regular season and the playoffs, Dudley played in 54. This season, however, he has played in just 11 of the team's 65 games due to a torn MCL in his knee. Dudley opted not to get surgery on this injury, likely because the severity of the injury didn't warrant an operation and could be rehabbed.
NBACBS Sports

Lakers' Jared Dudley: Likely available Sunday

Dudley (knee) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against New Orleans. Dudley hasn't appeared in a game since early March, but it looks like he'll be available Sunday if needed. The 35-year-old isn't likely a candidate to see many minutes Sunday unless a plethora of players are sidelined.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Kyle Kuzma beats reporters to the punch to break Lakers lineup news

Kyle Kuzma is not just a great player, but he is a phenomenal Los Angeles Lakers insider. Nobody know the inner workings of the Los Angeles Lakers quite like Kyle Kuzma does. Noted NBA insiders such as Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski may make a living trying to penetrate West Coast basketball Fort Knox, better known as Staples Center, but Kuzma has got them both beat when it comes to the Lakers beat. Still in the prime of his playing career, here is Kuzma breaking some massive lineup news when it comes to the team he plays on. So what is it?
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Dennis Schröder and Jared Dudley hint at returns on social media

There was a wave of breaking news about the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, but not from the usual suspects like Adrian Wojnarowski, Shams Charania and Chris Haynes. Instead, it was the players that broke the news. First, Kyle Kuzma reported that Jared Dudley could make his return for the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

One Lakers player makes bold statement about pending postseason run

The Los Angeles Lakers finished the regular season with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Still, the win slotted them into the postseason with the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. It was a year filled with injuries for the Lakers, including to their two superstars in LeBron James and Anthony. Both missed significant time as the Lakers sputtered down the stretch run of the season. Now they get ready for the play-in tournament and one Lakers player spoke up about how historic this run could be.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Jared Dudley understands why the Clippers and Nuggets ducked the Lakers

Teams don’t want to play LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs. That could have been assumed before, but there’s no denying it now after seeing the lengths that the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets went to in the final days of the regular season. With...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Jared Dudley Laughs At Seeing Teams Tanking To Avoid Lakers In Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have maintained throughout the 2020-21 season that they are ready to play any team when it comes to defending their status as defending NBA champions. The Lakers were hit just as hard as any other team with injuries throughout the season which forced them down the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles ended their regular season on a high note, winning five consecutive games though they still ended up as the conference’s seventh seed.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jared Dudley On Teams Trying To Avoid The Lakers Early In The Playoffs: "I Don’t Call It Avoiding, I Just Call It Good Strategy.”

The Los Angeles Lakers finished the regular season with the 7th spot in the Western Conference, something utterly unthinkable at the beginning of the season. Injuries and inconsistency played a significant role in the Lakers dropping to the play-in tournament months after fighting for the top spots in the conference. However, this doesn't mean that they will be an easy rival to face in the postseason.
NBASportsGrid

Lakers Will Have LeBron James and Jared Dudley in Their Lineup Sunday

When most players are using the final regular-season game to rest, LeBron James uses it as a tune-up. James played yesterday against the Indiana Pacers and will also be suiting up tonight, on the second night of a back-to-back when the Los Angeles Lakers wrap up the regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBAYardbarker

Jared Dudley says teams ducking Lakers made big mistake

The NBA’s playoff seedings have been set, and the Los Angeles Lakers are temporarily in the No. 7 slot. They will face the Golden State Warriors in a play-in game and will have to win one of their two play-in games in order to make the first round of the playoffs.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA News: Lakers' Dudley Points Out Mistake Made By Nuggets, Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers will be in the NBA play-in against the Golden State Warriors. The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers rested their stars on the last day of the regular season. Jared Dudley understands what the Nuggets and Clippers did but pointed out what they missed. The Los...
NBANBC Sports

Lakers reserve Dudley salutes Steph, Dray after play-in game

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the Warriors put their best efforts out in Wednesday night's play-in tournament game, but came up just short to the Los Angeles Lakers in a 103-100 loss at Staples Center. The play from the Warriors' two stars drew praise from Lakers forward Jared Dudley, who...
Marshall County, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Calloway Lady Lakers fall to Marshall after comeback

DRAFFENVILLE—The Calloway Lady Lakers fought back after an early deficit but fell to the Marshall Lady Marshals on Wednesday 14-11. “I’m proud of our fight,” Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant said. “I’m proud of our offensive game. We played seven hard innings. They fought each half. I really think that today defensively is where we struggled which is not characteristic for us. So, defensively we have to have more of a presence and just have to be able to get the leadoff runner out.”