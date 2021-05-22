Lakers’ Jared Dudley on his comeback from a torn MCL and revisiting the 2010 Lakers-Suns series

Kyle Kuzma is not just a great player, but he is a phenomenal Los Angeles Lakers insider. Nobody know the inner workings of the Los Angeles Lakers quite like Kyle Kuzma does. Noted NBA insiders such as Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski may make a living trying to penetrate West Coast basketball Fort Knox, better known as Staples Center, but Kuzma has got them both beat when it comes to the Lakers beat. Still in the prime of his playing career, here is Kuzma breaking some massive lineup news when it comes to the team he plays on. So what is it?