Newcomerstown - 2 Chase Vacco gave up just one earned run on one hit in five innings on the mound, striking out six, to lead the Hornets to victory. Trevor Deutschman had two hits, two runs and an RBI; Clark tripled, scored and drove in one; O. Schrader had a hit, RBI and run; Vacco singled and scored twice; and Kandel had an RBI and a run.