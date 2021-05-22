Exclusive Book Excerpt: Naima Coster's 'What's Mine And Yours'

We're so excited to announce Kirstin Valdez Quade's debut novel, The Five Wounds, as the BuzzFeed Book Club June read. The book begins during Holy Week in New Mexico, where Amadeo — an unemployed, mostly absent father who drinks a little too much and lives with his mother — has been given the role of Jesus in the town's Good Friday procession. He sees it as a chance for catharsis. In the excerpt below, Amadeo, tied to the cross, makes the disturbing decision to sacrifice his body (his palms, specifically) to the role. What complicates all of this is the unexpected arrival of his pregnant 15-year-old daughter, Angel, who refuses to give Amadeo's martyrdom the respect he feels it deserves. It's a wholehearted, radiant, and darkly funny exploration of family, faith, and forgiveness.