Comfortable in the saddle

“I’m Back in the Saddle Again…” or as the famous singer bicyclist Willie Nelson sang “On the road again, I just can’t wait to get on the road again…” Ok he was not a cyclist just a singer but the song applies. After two days of resting my knee, picking up the truck in Grangeville Idaho and then returning to Kettle Falls Washington, I am riding again…back in the saddle. Our truck is fixed and running smoothly and we are grateful. I spent two days stretching, icing and using Voltaren on both my knees. They did very well today with riding 54 miles, 3,200 feet of elevation gain, and maximum grade of 8%. The terrain was beautiful with pine trees lining our roads, brooks and streams running along side of us. There were many gorgeous lakes throughout eastern portion of Washington and Kevin did fish a few of those lakes. We stopped at beautiful place for lunch called Crystal Falls. This is a tiered waterfall with a 60 foot drop. Great place to relax and have lunch then from this point we were about 25 miles from the finish of the day in Ione, Washington. We climbed most of the day.