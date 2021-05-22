newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vancouver, WA

Inslee’s partial veto worthy of a court review

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 4 days ago

——— In signing a slate of environmental laws this week, Gov. Jay Inslee once again tested the powers of his office. Inslee signed a clean fuels standard (House Bill 1091) designed to reduce the carbon intensity of transportation fuels. He also signed a cap-and-invest measure (Senate Bill 5126) designed to phase in clean-energy infrastructure and reduce carbon emissions. In the process, he used his line-item veto power to remove clauses requiring lawmakers to agree on a transportation funding package in order for the bills to take effect.

lmtribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Laurie Jinkins
Person
Andy Billig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#Legislature#Infrastructure#Senate Bill#Veto Power#State Lawmakers#Columbian#House#Hb 1091#The Washington Courts#The U S Supreme Court#D Spokane#Republicans#Gov Jay Inslee#Review#President Bill Clinton#Governor#Moderate Democrats#Legal Arguments#Caucus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
PoliticsChronicle

Wilson, Walsh, McEntire Condemn Inslee’s ‘Dirty Dealing’ Vetoes

The 19th Legislative District’s Republican state lawmakers used their virtual town hall Tuesday to bash Gov. Jay Inslee over his controversial vetoes. The governor came under fire last week from both parties after vetoing key sections of carbon-reduction bills that tied them to a grand bargain, circumventing bipartisan negotiations and allowing the bills to go into effect.
PoliticsThe Daily World

Sharp words for governor: “Inslee is a snake”

In an unusually harsh public scolding, Washington tribal leaders unloaded on Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday for his recent veto of a section of a carbon-cap bill that required improved consultation with tribes about climate investments made under the act. Inslee said the bill required tribal consent for some climate...
Politicsindiancountrytoday.com

Tribal leaders, legislators condemn Inslee’s surprise veto of tribal human rights provisions in Climate Commitment Act

(Photo: Meher Anand Kasam, CC BY-SA 3.0 [creativecommons.org/ licenses/by-sa/3.0], via Wikimedia Commons) The Snoqualmie Indian Tribe joins the President of the National Congress of American Indians and allied Democratic Party legislators in condemning Governor Jay Inslee’s surprise veto of tribal civil rights provisions in the Climate Commitment Act (CCA). After the Governor’s Office and State Legislature leaders agreed to historic guarantees of tribal consultation and protections for tribal sacred sites and burial grounds in the Climate Commitment Act, an unprecedented coalition of nineteen tribes and their community of color and environmental allies passed the historic climate change bill.
Shoreline, WAChronicle

Commentary: Low Blow With Vetoes, Gov. Inslee

On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee signed two major carbon-reduction bills in a giddy bill-signing ceremony at Shoreline Community College. One creates a carefully constructed cap-and-trade system and the other a low-carbon fuel standard. But, as the governor affixed his signature, he also vetoed key sections in each that were crucial...
Public HealthThe Stranger

Inslee Vetoes Strong COVID-19 Data Privacy Bill So the State Can Offer People Free Beer to Get a Vaccine or What Have You

Some arguably vague language in a bill designed to protect sensitive COVID-19 health data forced Governor Jay Inslee to choose between signing a strong data privacy bill or allowing governments and businesses to offer incentives for vaccinated people. Earlier this week Inslee chose the latter option when he vetoed House Bill 1127, sponsored by Washington state House Rep. Vandana Slatter.
PoliticsColumbian

In Our View: Inslee’s line-item veto tests power of office

In signing a slate of environmental laws this week, Gov. Jay Inslee once again tested the powers of his office. Inslee signed a clean fuels standard (House Bill 1091) designed to reduce the carbon intensity of transportation fuels. He also signed a cap-and-invest measure (Senate Bill 5126) designed to phase in clean-energy infrastructure and reduce carbon emissions. In the process, he used his line-item veto power to remove clauses requiring lawmakers to agree on a transportation funding package in order for the bills to take effect.
PoliticsChronicle

Other Views: See You in Court, Governor, Over Infrastructure Vetoes

With long-sought climate change bills finally on Gov. Jay Inslee's desk, he whipped out his veto pen Monday and deleted provisions essential to legislative approval. The action trashed a sensible bargain lawmakers struck to pass the climate bills while upping pressure for long-range upgrades for bridges, transit, ferries and roads — infrastructure Inslee claims to support.
King County, WAKUOW

Tribal leaders call Inslee 'a snake' after he vetoes climate law's tribal consent measure

Tribal leaders are saying Washington Gov. Jay Inslee used and betrayed them after he vetoed a provision requiring tribal consent for some environmental projects. “The only thing I will ever agree with Donald Trump about is that Jay Inslee is a snake,” said Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians and vice president of the Quinault Indian Nation, in a statement issued Friday.
Politicsthecentersquare.com

Inslee partly vetoes climate change packages, angers Democrats

(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has vetoed key parts of climate change legislation Democrats in the Washington Legislature said were crucial in a bargain ensuring they reached his desk. Inslee signed Senate Bill 5126 and House Bill 1091. They enact a clean fuel standard and a carbon...
Politicswashingtonstatewire.com

Morning Wire: Inslee vetoes, Candidate filing, Rainy day funds

Since the virtual conversation we’re hosting at 3:30 PM today is top of mind, would you like to see more video content at the Wire? Do you want to read different types of print stories. What would you like to see the Wire do more of? Drop us a line if you have any feedback.
Politicsthelens.news

Inslee draws bipartisan flak for line-item vetoes

Governor Jay Inslee on Monday signed cap-and-trade and low carbon fuel standard (LCFS) legislation and is drawing flak from state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for vetoing the transportation package mandate contained in the bills. Legislators have vowed to challenge the vetoes in court, as they did successfully in 2019 after Inslee line-item vetoed provisions in the transportation budget.
Public Healthstateofreform.com

Governor Inslee vetoes bipartisan COVID-19 health data privacy bill

On Tuesday, Governor Jay Inslee vetoed a “first of it’s kind” bill that would have protected COVID-19 health data. This bill would have increased protections and privacy for COVID-19 health data collected by third parties that are not health care facilities, agencies or providers. A person familiar with the governor’s...