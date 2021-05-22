Inslee’s partial veto worthy of a court review
——— In signing a slate of environmental laws this week, Gov. Jay Inslee once again tested the powers of his office. Inslee signed a clean fuels standard (House Bill 1091) designed to reduce the carbon intensity of transportation fuels. He also signed a cap-and-invest measure (Senate Bill 5126) designed to phase in clean-energy infrastructure and reduce carbon emissions. In the process, he used his line-item veto power to remove clauses requiring lawmakers to agree on a transportation funding package in order for the bills to take effect.lmtribune.com