How to stay cool? Talk to your grandkids

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I was very close to my aunt while growing up. She helped to homeschool me when conventional school didn’t work out well, so I often stayed with her. I’m still somewhat close with her, but past occurrences now give me pause regarding her relationship with my children. Perhaps most troubling is that she coached me on toilet-papering houses. She was youngish but certainly an adult by then. Her plans were intricate; the two of us dressed head-to-toe in black, wore good running shoes that made little noise, spoke as few words as possible, carried dog repellant, and selected areas that gave us the best chance to go undetected or escape. We would usually ride by and observe the carnage the next day. Even if I sometimes remember this fondly, it was clearly irresponsible and somewhat dangerous.