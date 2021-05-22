newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

How to stay cool? Talk to your grandkids

By Up Front/Commentary Kathy Hedberg
Lewiston Morning Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI read recently that President Joe Biden calls his grandchildren nearly every day, not only to show his love for them but also because his grandchildren help keep the president up to date on current culture. That is a smart thing to do. Because as many of us who no...

lmtribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#House Music#New Music#Tiger Daniel#Love#Swear Words#House Slippers#President Joe Biden#President Biden#Skateboarders#H E Double Toothpicks#Vans#Southern California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Music
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
KidsThrive Global

The Kids Are Grown- What Do I Do Now?

I have aged out of my job. I’ve been a homeschooling Mom for the past 18 years, and my youngest is now in college. Suddenly, there is no one who needs to be driven somewhere, no classes to arrange and teach, none of the daily Mom-isms that I did every day for years. I have blocks of time where I can actually do something that I want to do, but what? And How?
PetsNWI.com

Speech pathologist shows how to teach your dog to 'talk'

Stella, a 3-year-old Catahoula-Australian cattle dog mix is quite the social media sensation, with 788,000 followers on Instagram, 101,000 on YouTube and 28,000 on Facebook. But her posts are more than cute dog videos — Stella can communicate with humans using a device created by her owner, speech pathologist Christina Hunger.
HobbiesOrlando Sentinel

How to stay cool while camping

Camping has always enjoyed a boom in the warmer months, and it is particularly popular now as we shake off our collective cabin fever and make plans to get outdoors. Whether you are a seasoned camper or just starting out, planning ahead and packing the proper equipment are what make every camping trip a successful experience.
Relationshipstelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Grandpa wants to bribe girls not to get ink

Dear Amy: I am grandfather to three precious girls, via my two wonderful kids. The granddaughters are ages 18, 15 and 11 — and they are all intelligent, hardworking, charismatic, and lovely. Ours is a close family, even though we are bi-coastal. Recently, my daughter informed me that the oldest...
KidsRaleigh News & Observer

Dear parents: This social worker offers advice on how to talk to your white kids about racism

Natalie Quiring-Oleson considered herself open-minded about race. But George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police exposed what she calls her "blinds spots" about racism. She began reading books, such as "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi. She listened to podcasts and watched documentaries, including "13th." And Quiring-Oleson, a social worker at Jewish Family and Children's Service of Minneapolis, channeled her soul searching into an article titled, "How to talk to your white kids about racism." She reflects below on her childhood, her desire to play even a small part in deconstructing structural racism and why it's OK for parents to embrace their shortcomings.
KidsSlate

How Can I Get Parents to Stop Badgering Me About My Age?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been...
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

How to Talk to Your Teen About Mental Health

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It’s Mental Health Action Day and talking to your teenager about their well being can be difficult. “I think just parents making it known in a way that connects with their child that I’m here to talk,” said Sara Vedvei. The goal of mental health action...
KidsPosted by
710 WOR

Parents Admit To Giving Their Kids The Gross Chores

We can almost universally agree that doing chores is the worst part of adulting. Week in and week out, there’s always something to tidy up. That’s where parents get lucky; they have kids to pawn the worst chores off on. A Cinch Homes Services poll shows that 1-in-3 parents do...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

Mom explains why it is important for grandparents to ask for consent before hugging and kissing their grandchild

Babies are dependent on the adults around them while growing up. But at the same time, they make it clear through actions, and in time, with words about what they want and what they don't. As the grown-ups around them, we don't have to wait until they are 18 to start respecting their wishes. The sooner we start to respect their autonomy as individuals, the better. Sure, kids are adorable and you will want to hug and kiss them but it is important to learn if they want to be hugged or kissed. And that is exactly what this Australian mum said in her TikTok video that has now gone viral.
KidsSlate

My Wild Aunt Used to Seem Awesome. But Can I Trust Her With My Kids?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I was very close to my aunt while growing up. She helped to homeschool me when conventional school didn’t work out well, so I often stayed with her. I’m still somewhat close with her, but past occurrences now give me pause regarding her relationship with my children. Perhaps most troubling is that she coached me on toilet-papering houses. She was youngish but certainly an adult by then. Her plans were intricate; the two of us dressed head-to-toe in black, wore good running shoes that made little noise, spoke as few words as possible, carried dog repellant, and selected areas that gave us the best chance to go undetected or escape. We would usually ride by and observe the carnage the next day. Even if I sometimes remember this fondly, it was clearly irresponsible and somewhat dangerous.
Societyarcamax.com

Ask Amy: ‘Lunch Ladies’ serve extra portions of kindness

Dear Amy: In a recent question from “Upset and Embarrassed,” the writer noted that fellow nurses bullied her, calling her a “lunch lady.”. I wanted to share a story about lunch ladies, who should be respected and lifted up for feeding our children with a smile. I'm not sure how...
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Are your kids ready to stay home alone this summer?

FARGO — As schools let out for the summer., and child care costs continue to rise, many parents may be wondering if it's ok to leave their kids home alone. The experts, like Marlys Baker, with North Dakota Department of Human Services Child Protection Services says there are a lot of factors to consider,
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Home alone in Tampa with the grandkids | Column

Big happenings this past week. For the first time, our grandchildren were left entirely in our care for a long weekend. (You thought it was about lifting mask mandates? About a political party formally voting to accept a baseless lie about stolen elections? I’ll get around to that.) Our son...
Family RelationshipsSlate

My Mother’s Pressure Campaign for Grandkids Just Crossed a Line

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am in my early 30s and still unsure if I want kids. My partner feels the same. I am career-focused and have an active social life, so while I’ve always wanted a kid theoretically, it’s not something I feel willing to jump into if I’m not 100 percent sure. I think I would be perfectly fine if my life turns out to be childless.