Expertly Crafted Bottled Cocktails

Dear Annie: I am fond of drink, as was my late wife and also my late neighbor. His wife, “Gemma,” does not drink and has never shown any interest in alcohol. A few months ago, I celebrated a big birthday. Among the presents was a bottle of red wine from Gemma, presumably recycled from her late husband’s possessions. I am no expert but know enough about wine to realize it was a very expensive one, so I set it aside in my garage booze cupboard.