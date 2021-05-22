Expertly Crafted Bottled Cocktails
The Bully Boy Distillers Negroni is the distillery's latest premixed cocktail offering that will provide consumers with an easier way to enjoy the namesake recipe at their leisure. The cocktail is made with the brand's Bully Boy Estate Gin that has been paired with bravo Sweet Vermouth and an in-house-made bitter liqueur. These ingredients work together to achieve a flavor experience that is ideal for enjoyment before a meal or with other light refreshments.www.trendhunter.com