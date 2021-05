For the full recipe including quantities and method, click the "jump to recipe" button, or scroll through and read our helpful tips along the way. These Vegan Almond Cookies are a revelation and I know that you will love them. Made with just 5 ingredients, they look and taste the same as their counterparts which are made using egg whites. To make them, I have adapted one of my most popular recipes, Gluten-Free Almond Cookies, by replacing the egg whites with aquafaba.