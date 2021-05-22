newsbreak-logo
Politics

"Public input" not to be ignored

By rwashington
midfloridanewspapers.com
 4 days ago

This is my “Citizens input” for the Public Board of County Commission board meeting tomorrow, May 17, 2021. I am against any county funds being approved for School Board use, since that is an independent taxing district which already collects three different taxes from all property owners in Highlands County. Double taxation is against the law, and that is exactly what is being attempted by the RPAC funding being used for tennis courts at public schools.

