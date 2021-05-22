Confident in library staff

In the 11 years my children have attended the Nelson County Schools, I have been an active parent in getting to know my children’s teachers and the administration at the schools they attended. I also have the benefit of being the parent of a Thomas Nelson grad under the Wes Bradley administration there. Teacher and staffing changes at the schools my kids attended seem to be for many reasons. I think of my son’s favorite Bloomfield Middle 7th grade Social Studies teacher. He was fortunate to have her last year as she was fantastic, always keeping him interested and engaged. Leaving after a single year, she was ran out of this town by parents over a football coaching mess with no regard to her teaching ability or her students. Many motivations can be at play for these changes and it’s not factual to point in a single direction. I think context and details are important. A piece of data that is incomplete is difficult to use when trying to explore or solve an issue. Certainly one individual can’t be blamed as the singular cause for our turnover rate, it’s simply not logical and definitely not helpful or productive for the discussion. I appreciate the turnover numbers being discussed and would love to see the same passion used in naming those figures, used to truly evaluate what the root causes are so they can be addressed in an honest format.