Sebring, FL

Confident in library staff

By rwashington
midfloridanewspapers.com
 4 days ago

I am writing today in response to the letter from Daniel Andrews (5/15/21). I commend the Highlands County commissioners for making the sensible decision to leave the Sebring Public Library where it is. I attended the public meeting where the long-term use plan for the City Pier waterfront was supposed to be revealed. I found the “plan” to be vague – certainly no reason to tear down buildings that are serving a useful purpose.

