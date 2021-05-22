Wasted youth
Even in our well-off county, youth potential can be suppressed. In 1999, while in affluent Frederick, Maryland, I found myself in a Rotary Club that took on the task of one-on-one tutoring of failing sixth graders. It soon became clear to me that the boy assigned to me could not read the words because he could not see them. He had broken his glasses and his mother worked in two fast food jobs that did not pay enough to afford the rent, buy food and buy new glasses. When I purchased new tough glasses for him, he began to catch up on his school work.www.midfloridanewspapers.com