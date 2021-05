I am writing today as I am disappointed that I did not speak up at the Highlands County Board of County Commission meeting discussion about the Sebring Public Library. You see, instead of standing up and sharing my thoughts, I listened and observed as community leaders that I have grown to admire and respect stood up to talk about how they created something of brick and mortar 50 years ago and that they would not allow change. The frustrating part is that the very change they speak of was first initiated by them 50-60 years ago and now that a new generation is looking towards the next 50 years of our community, this is challenged as if this new generation is ruining our community.