Politics

Sebring council seeks fire assessment increase

By MARC VALERO Staff Writer
midfloridanewspapers.com
 4 days ago

SEBRING — The City Council gave preliminary approval to increasing the annual fire assessment rates, which would include an increase of the residential rate from $80 per unit to $101 per unit. City Administrator Scott Noethlich said with the city’s recent annexations, the estimated revenue at the current 19.7% rate...

