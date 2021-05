The War for Wano continues in the pages of One Piece's manga, and it seems that not all of the Straw Hat Pirates will be leaving this insane battle unscathed as the swordsman under Luffy's command, Zoro, has suffered some serious injuries as a result of his battle against Kaido and Big Mom. With the battlefield of the isolated nation's landscape threatening to change the trajectory of the Grand Line forever, it's clear that the Straw Hats, the Nine Red Scabbards, and the Beast Pirates aren't holding anything back as they attempt to claim victory in this battle royale.