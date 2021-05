Emree Cameron may not be playing in this year's U.S. Women's Open, but it's safe to say she'll have plenty more opportunities to qualify. Cameron, a student at Nevada Middle School and the no. 5-ranked eighth-grade golfer in Missouri, got her first opportunity to try and qualify for an LPGA event last week at the one-day, 36-hole 2021 U.S. Women's Open Qualifier at the Old Hickory Golf Club in St. Peters. At 13, she was one of the youngest competitors in a field of more than 50 players, most of whom were NCAA Div. I golfers.