newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

President Biden Wants to Electrify The Beast Presidential Limousine

By Elena Gorgan
Auto Evolution
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden may be a personal fan of vintage muscle, but he seems eager to embrace the electric future. So much so that it has become an “objective” of his to electrify The Beast. The Beast or Cadillac One is the name of the Presidential limousine. It’s actually an...

www.autoevolution.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limousine#Beastly#Armored Vehicles#Cnbc#White House Press#President Joe Biden#Evs#Ice Vehicles#Secretary#Brand#The First Lady#Identical Vehicles#Vintage#Dearborn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Cars
News Break
White House
Related
Boone County, MObocojo.com

President Biden is right to redefine infrastructure

President Biden is in ongoing talks to discuss his multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. Ever since its release, critics have claimed that many aspects of the plan have nothing to do with infrastructure. However, that isn’t really fair. Today’s economy requires the definition of infrastructure to go beyond traditional transit systems like roads and bridges. In fact, the Cambridge Dictionary defines “infrastructure” as the “basic systems and services that a country or organization uses in order to work effectively.” This definition opens up the concept of infrastructure to include the things that make society function — allowing workers to do their jobs, businesses to grow, and people to transfer knowledge and information. The traditional examples of infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and railways are hugely important. The delays caused by traffic jams alone cost the economy more than $120 billion every year in lost productivity.
Presidential ElectionClick10.com

AP source: Biden picks LA mayor, envoy for ambassador posts

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is expected to announce he is nominating former senior State Department official Nicholas Burns to serve as his ambassador to China and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be his ambassador to India, according to a person familiar with the matter. With the selections, Biden...
Public HealthPosted by
The Oregonian

Joe Biden presses inquiry into origins of COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese lab. After months of minimizing that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is responding to...
Presidential ElectionKTVN.com

Floyd Family Meets With President Biden as Congress Mulls Police Bill

President Joe Biden will meet with the family of George Floyd at the White House Tuesday on the one year anniversary of his death. But beyond the meeting, Biden has yet to offer concrete action for the family of the man whose death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer sparked a global reckoning over systemic racism and movement for police reform.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Letter: Editorial cartoons show disdain for President Joe Biden

Each morning, of late, when I turn to the editorial page of the World, I am usually confronted with thoughtful, insightful op-eds and letters from diverse points of view. Not so with the daily editorial cartoons, which seem to take misinformation about and disdain for President Joe Biden to new lows.
POTUSNBC News

Biden taps Tom Nides for ambassador to Israel

WASHINGTON — White House and other Biden administration officials tell NBC News that President Joe Biden has selected former Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Nides to be U.S. ambassador to Israel. One administration official says Nides has already been offered the position. A White House spokesperson told NBC they were...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Despite Biden's strong start, Democrats are worried

Joe Biden is off to a better first four months than most of his predecessors, winning a huge legislative measure, presiding over an administration of competence that has avoided any embarrassments and an economy about to take off. Yet Democrats privately are worried, on a range from nervous to pessimistic....
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

Joe Biden and the theater of bipartisanship: Democrats know GOP will never negotiate in good faith

Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema﻿﻿ (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) As part of their apparent mission to cause progressives to die from "I told you so" strokes, Politico ran this headline Monday evening: "'Time to move on': Infrastructure talks near collapse: Republicans have soured on negotiations while progressives push to move forward without the GOP."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden says he underestimated how many people would believe Trump’s big lie

Joe Biden said he underestimated how many people would believe in Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 election.The US president, in an interview with The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere in January, admitted that he underestimated the “big lie” of election fraud and how many Americans would actually vote for Mr Trump before 3 November 2020. "I underestimated his ability to take the big lie and turn it into something that was saleable," Mr Biden told Mr Dovere, whose book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump was released on Tuesday. “His transparent selfishness, his willingness to...
LifestyleWashington Post

Weightlifting, Gatorade, birthday calls: Inside Biden’s day

During a speech in Pittsburgh in March, President Biden held up the index card he keeps in his right breast pocket to track the nation’s covid deaths, inadvertently revealing a glimpse of his private schedule on the back side. 9:30 a.m. — “Joint Video Tapings with the First Lady.”. 9:45...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

'The Ingraham Angle' on 'Joe Biden's America'

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," May 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is The Ingraham Angle from Washington tonight. The scourge of critical race theory has even infected school districts in red states. Tonight, we bring you the dramatic video from a Palm Beach County School Board hearing as parents stood up to the racial bullying that's taking place there. Plus, why is Joe Biden quoting a dictator in an American military commencement address? And what's the latest plan for big tech to track you? Raymond Arroyo has it all in Friday Follies. But first, anti-Semitism matters. That's the focus of tonight's angle.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Hannity on press coverage of President Biden

HANNITY: -- that makes you happy. I will buy you a chicken, a pet chicken. Anyway, Tucker, thank you. HANNITY: Anyway, welcome to HANNITY. Busy night tonight. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is here. Texas Senator Ted Cruz will join us. Rick Santorum with his very first interview since getting canned by fake news CNN.