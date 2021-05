BOLIVAR — Evan Rea’s Friday started with a cut on his finger. It ended with a medal in his hands. In between, the Nevada High School junior and no. 1 seed at the Class 1 District 12 individual tennis tournament endured several questionable line calls and even a necessary change of shoes, but ultimately cruised past Bolivar’s Seth Martin on his home court and Harrisonville’s Nathan Barnett and Aden Dutter — the former on the campus of Southwest Baptist University, the latter back at Bolivar Middle School, but all in straight sets — to claim his first district singles championship, and the first for a Tigers netter in well over a decade.