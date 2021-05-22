Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. A Beach Hazards Statement is issued on days when a significant number of boats and paddlecraft are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water. Paddle smart from the start. Always wear your life jacket. Be aware of wind conditions, tides, and localized currents. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, building southeast swell will continue through tonight`s high tide due to subtropical storm Ana. Beach erosion and some splash-over will be possible near the time of high tide. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities. The warm air temperatures in the 60s and 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the 50s. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 PM to 9 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on boats or paddlecraft should use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/09 PM 8.6 -0.9 -0.4 5 None 23/09 AM 8.5 -1.0 -0.4 4-5 None 23/09 PM 9.5 -0.0 -0.4 4 None 24/10 AM 9.1 -0.4 -0.2 4 None 24/08 PM 6.8 -2.7 -0.1 3 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/09 PM 8.3 -0.5 -0.4 5-6 None 23/09 AM 8.2 -0.6 -0.4 5 None 23/10 PM 9.0 0.2 -0.7 4 None 24/10 AM 8.7 -0.1 -0.2 4 None 24/08 PM 6.3 -2.5 -0.2 3-4 None