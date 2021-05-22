newsbreak-logo
Cumberland County, ME

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Beach Hazards Statement is issued on days when a significant number of boats and paddlecraft are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water. Paddle smart from the start. Always wear your life jacket. Be aware of wind conditions, tides, and localized currents. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities. The warm air temperatures in the 60s and 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid 50s. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Waldo, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on boats or paddlecraft should use extreme caution to avoid this threat.

alerts.weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN WALDO COUNTY At 357 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Belfast, moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Belfast, Lincolnville, Searsport, Winterport, Stockton Springs, Prospect, Islesboro, Knox, Frankfort, Brooks, Morrill, Northport, Belmont, Searsmont, Montville, Waldo, Swanville and Monroe. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 02:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Sagadahoc; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the upper 60s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 50s across Sebago Lake and Lake Winnipesaukee, and in the lower 50s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could loose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes, or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!
Special Weather Statement issued for Kennebec, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kennebec; Lincoln; Sagadahoc A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL KENNEBEC AND NORTH CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTIES At 304 PM EDT, radar indicated showers were located along a line extending from Augusta to near Litchfield. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these showers. Locations impacted include Augusta, Gardiner, Litchfield, Belgrade, Farmingdale, Manchester, Hallowell, Chelsea, Sidney, Pittston, West Gardiner, Whitefield, Windsor, Vassalboro and Richmond. This includes the following highways Interstate 295 between mile markers 48 and 51. Interstate 95 between mile markers 97 and 117. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frost Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Interior York by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior York; Southern Franklin FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Belknap County. In Maine, Southern Franklin, Interior York, Central Interior Cumberland and Androscoggin Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Interior Cumberland Highlands, Southern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Interior Cumberland Highlands; Southern Oxford FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Sullivan, Northern Carroll and Southern Grafton Counties. In Maine, Southern Oxford and Interior Cumberland Highlands Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 02:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.