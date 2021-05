The Environmental Analysis (EA) for the Relocation of the Stehekin Valley Road at Milepost 5.5 has been completed and a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) has been issued. The FONSI documents the National Park Service (NPS) determination that no significant impacts to the quality of the human environment will occur from the selection of Alternative I in the EA, which will reroute approximately 0.25 miles of the road at milepost 5.5. This alternative was evaluated against a No Action alternative in the EA.