Guest Star: Buddy

Meet Spot and Isabella (Izzie)! These two came in to us as a bonded pair after spending all of Spot’s life together — Izzie is his mom! Izzie is 13 years old and Spot is 12. Both are Pekingese/Shih Tzu mixes and both have more snuggles and love in their little bodies than you would think possible. These two would make amazing lap dogs for someone looking for a couple snuggle buddies, and while Spot will sit and smile for treats, Izzie will sit pretty and ask for them, waving her front paws at you. They’re friendly pups who love attention, love going for walks and car rides, and love to be with their people. They’re a couple of dogs who are happy to go along with whatever you’re doing, they just want someone to love them because they have so much love to give in return. Does this pair sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.