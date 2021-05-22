newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Exhibit focuses on Delta women

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe feminine faces reflect determination, poverty or surprise, others youthful optimism or contentment, while some appear beat down by a long, hard life but still upright and proud. One young woman, clad in bell bottoms and an Army jacket, seems to stare toward an uncertain future. The multi-racial faces are...

www.arkansasonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Works#Arkansas Delta#Art Exhibit#White Women#Dyess#African American#The Delta Gateway Museum#Asc Curator#Book#Photographer Cheryl Cohen#Updated Photographs#Poverty#Social Justice Activists#Gathering#Downtown Pine Bluff#Faces#Blytheville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Army
Related
Visual ArtPosted by
DFW Community News

New Exhibit at NorthPark Center Highlights Women in STEM

When you walk into the north entrance at NorthPark Center, you're struck by a swath of orange; 122 orange, life-size, 3-D statues that lead to a park-like setting outside. "The way the sun hits them, we almost look like we glow," Nikki Sereika said. The Southwest Airlines aircraft maintenance technician is among the 'STEM ambassadors' featured in the exhibit. "If I can show a young girl the world of aviation, then maybe I can spark her interest."
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

New Matheson exhibit features 11 stubborn, selfless women

Selfless nurses. Horse and buggy traveling doctors. Stubborn, passionate teachers. Prolific painters. Equal rights activists. Feminists. Storytellers. Historians. Scientists. Lawyers. Religious leaders. Wives. Mothers. Sisters. Alachua County's trailblazing women from the past 150 years were all that and more, and stories of 11 leaders, some nationally recognized and others little...
Museumstulane.edu

Exhibition Tours

Repeats every week every Saturday until Sat Aug 28 2021. Exhibition Tours June, July, August, Saturdays at noon. Join the Newcomb Art Museum on Saturdays at noon guided tour of Laura Anderson Barbata: Transcommunality! The tour is free but limited to 10 people. Email Tom Friel at tfriel@tulane.edu to RSVP for a tour.
Dallas, TXfox4news.com

Mompreneurs event to focus on elevating women

There's a free event happening Tuesday that focuses on elevating women entrepreneurs with training and resources. It's the We Dallas kickoff event for Mompreneurs. The Bachelor's Catherine Lowe, who owns a popular stationary business, shares the details.
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

LGBT Center encourages women to focus on health

Dr. Kaiyti Duffy, medical director of the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Audre Lorde Health Program, wants LBTQ women to not be afraid to take control of their health. “We’ve all known for a long time that LBTQ women face significant barriers when accessing health care,” Duffy said. “There’s a lot of fear and anxiety about having to disclose our sexual identity to a provider who may not be affirming, or worse, might be outright disdainful.”
Rochester, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Virtual Women of Color Summit to focus on healing, restoration and resilience

The virtual Women of Color Summit 2021, a professional development conference presented by Eleversity, offers an opportunity to engage with a national audience in discussions addressing systemic barriers, inequities and disparities for women of color. This year’s theme, “Healing, Restoration and Resilience,” reflects the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it exposed longstanding inequities of race, ethnicity and income.
Windham County, VTDeerfield Valley News

Kusumi makes Delta Kappa

CANTON, NY- Hanako Kusumi, of South Londonderry, VT, has been selected for membership into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honorary society for college students, faculty, staff, administrators, and alumni. Kusumi is a member of the class of 2023. Kusumi attended Stratton Mountain School.
Museumsvisitsuffolkva.com

"Move Over Sir: Women Working on the Railroad" - Traveling Exhibit on Display

A travelling exhibit from the Union Pacific Railroad Museum, “Move Over, Sir: Women Working on the Railroad” will be displayed at the Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum through Sunday, June 6, 2021. “Move Over, Sir!” traces the contributions that women have made to the railroad industry over the past 150 years, calling out specific women and their unique contributions to the industry. Located at 326 North Main Street, Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum is currently operating with reduced visitor capacity and hours. Admission is free; please reserve a time in advance, selecting one of six specific time slots: 10am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, or 4pm; and calling 757.514.4135. Each group may reserve up to eight guests. Visitors to the Museum are required to wear a mask while in the building and hand sanitizer has been made readily available.
Healthbusinesswest.com

Employers Must Focus on Returning Women to the Workforce

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the workplace forever. According to a report titled “Women in the Workplace – 2020,” women have been hit especially hard. As the report explains, “the COVID-19 crisis has disrupted corporate America in ways we’ve never seen before. No one is experiencing business as usual, but women — especially mothers, senior-level women, and black women — have faced distinct challenges. One in four women are considering downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce due to COVID-19.”
HealthL.A. Weekly

What is Delta-8?

If you’re someone who consumes cannabis or is interested in learning more, you’ve probably come across the new buzz on the block, Delta 8, or as some people are calling it “weed light”. In fact, most people claim that it is the next big thing in the weed industry. For...
Visual ArtNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Exhibit at NorthPark Center Highlights Women in STEM

When you walk into the north entrance at NorthPark Center, you're struck by a swath of orange; 122 orange, life-size, 3-D statues that lead to a park-like setting outside. "The way the sun hits them, we almost look like we glow," Nikki Sereika said. The Southwest Airlines aircraft maintenance technician is among the 'STEM ambassadors' featured in the exhibit. "If I can show a young girl the world of aviation, then maybe I can spark her interest."
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Exhibits

The 410 Project — “The Distance Between Us” drawings and collages by Russ White through May 30 at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Photographs by Dana Rose, of Alford, Iowa, through June 11 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.