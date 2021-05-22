Exhibit focuses on Delta women

A travelling exhibit from the Union Pacific Railroad Museum, “Move Over, Sir: Women Working on the Railroad” will be displayed at the Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum through Sunday, June 6, 2021. “Move Over, Sir!” traces the contributions that women have made to the railroad industry over the past 150 years, calling out specific women and their unique contributions to the industry. Located at 326 North Main Street, Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum is currently operating with reduced visitor capacity and hours. Admission is free; please reserve a time in advance, selecting one of six specific time slots: 10am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, or 4pm; and calling 757.514.4135. Each group may reserve up to eight guests. Visitors to the Museum are required to wear a mask while in the building and hand sanitizer has been made readily available.