As soon as the promised $560,000 grant hits the bank, the Pine Bluff Arsenal and the city of White Hall can get started on road improvement designs for Arkansas Highway 256. The money will pay for plans that include improvements to about a 2-mile stretch of Arkansas Highway 256, also marked Hoadley Road, from the Pine Bluff Arsenal Plainview Gate to where the road intersects with Dollarway Road, said Larry Wright, consulting engineer for the city of White Hall and the grant project manager.