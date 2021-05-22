newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Hunt the Bismarck – Royal Navy Home Fleet sets sail

By Editor
ww2today.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe possibility that the powerful German battleship Bismarck might make a breakout had long been contemplated by the Royal Navy. However when the time came there were many factors to be taken into account. The precise location of the Bismarck was uncertain and her intentions even more so. Admiral Tovey,...

ww2today.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sail#Iceland#Greenland#Neptune#Hunt#Royal Navy Home Fleet#German#The Royal Navy#Scapa Flow#Hvalfiord#Admiralty#Bergen#Arethusa#C In C Home Fleet#Naval Radar#Naval Warfare#Cruiser Norfolk#Cruisers#Battleship Prince#Albacore Aircraft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Militarymaritime-executive.com

Royal Navy Begins First Carrier Strike Group Deployment in Decades

The new Royal Navy carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth has sailed from Portsmouth for her first operational deployment, accompanied by her escorts in the UK's first carrier strike group in a generation. Her Majesty The Queen was on hand for the vessel's farewell ceremony. The carrier recently completed an international training...
MilitaryOcean City Today

German battleship Bismarck defeated by Churchill’s Navy

(May 21, 2021) This week, 80 years ago, as songster Johnny Horton recounted, “In May of nineteen forty-one...‘Sink the Bismarck!’ was the cry that shook the Seven Seas.”. On May 19, 1941, the Royal Navy’s worst fear was realized — the Bismarck had set sail! At 53,000 tons, and with,...
Militaryseapowermagazine.org

Royal Navy draws from the past to name future frigates

The Royal Navy’s new Type 31 frigates will be an inspiration. According to First Sea Lord, Adm. Tony Radakin, who released the names of the first five ships, the frigates will be known as the Inspiration class. “Each of the names has been chosen for evoking those values we strive...
Militaryledburyreporter.co.uk

Belfast-built missile system onboard Royal Navy flagship

A team of Belfast employees have celebrated their contribution to the Royal Navy’s latest flagship vessel after the £3 billion aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth set sail. Workers at the Thales site in the Northern Irish capital designed and manufactured one of the key assets protecting the new 65,000-tonne vessel...
Militarynaval-technology.com

Royal Navy’s HMS Audacious test fires upgraded Spearfish torpedo

The British Royal Navy’s Astute-class nuclear-powered submarine, HMS Audacious, has conducted trials of the upgraded version of Spearfish torpedo in the Bahamas. The torpedo was put through extensive deep-water trials and was declared ready for front-line operations. HMS Audacious successfully fired five of the advanced heavy torpedoes during a three-day...
Militaryledburyreporter.co.uk

Queen meets crew of Royal Navy flagship before carrier departs for Asia

The Queen has flown on board the Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth to wish the crew well as they make final preparations to depart on the carrier’s first operational deployment. The £3 billion warship, carrying eight RAF F35B stealth fighter jets, will depart later on Saturday for Asia accompanied...
Militarymaritime-executive.com

Royal Navy Icebreaker's Crew Tests Drones to Scout for Ice Leads

The Royal Navy's sole polar research vessel is testing out a pair of drones for the critical task of spotting leads in the ice. HMS Protector, an icebreaker built in 2000 as the ICE 05-class survey vessel Polarbjørn, was originally designed for commercial offshore work in the Arctic. Repurposed as a Royal Navy icebreaker for the British Antarctic Survey in 2011, Protector makes regular deployments to the Southern Hemisphere for scientific missions and fisheries patrols.
Annapolis, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Former U.S. Marine set to sail solo across Atlantic in race

ANNAPOLIS — U.S. Marine Captain Peter Gibbons-Neff, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, Class of 2011, recently spoke to members of the Kent Island High School Sailing Team, informing them about his upcoming sailing adventure of 4,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean. Gibbons-Neff departed the states April 30, flying to France...
Economyledburyreporter.co.uk

New cruise ship sails into home port

The largest cruise ship built for the UK market has arrived in Southampton ahead of its naming ceremony. P&O Cruises’ Iona has 17 passenger decks, creating capacity for 5,200 holidaymakers before social distancing is taken into account. She will be used by the operator for its summer season of domestic...
IndustryPosted by
newschain

Cruise industry preparing to set sail again

Major cruises will resume this week with the maiden voyage of a vessel around the coast of the UK. MSC cruise line’s Virtuosa will leave Southampton on Thursday for a four-night cruise, followed by three and four-night mini-cruises. From June 12, the 19-deck ship will start to operate longer seven-night...
Militaryseapowermagazine.org

USCGC Hamilton Concludes Operations with U.S. Navy 6th Fleet

MEDITERRANEAN SEA — The Legend-class national security USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) transited out of the Mediterranean Sea, concluding the crew’s recent operations in the U.S. Navy 6th Fleet’s area of responsibility, May 24, 2021, the Coast Guard Atlantic Area said in a May 25 release. Hamilton entered the Mediterranean Sea...
Worldrarehistoricalphotos.com

When the British royals went to India for coronation and a hunting expedition, 1911

George V (1865-1936), King of Great Britain and Ireland from 1910, went to India in 1911 to be crowned Emperor of India in a great durbar in Delhi on 12 December 1911. The site for the durbar was in northwest Delhi and a city of tents came up across 25 square miles. At the centre of the camp was the King’s pavilion, spread over 85 acres.
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

The Great Alaska Comeback: Royal Caribbean To Sail The Last Frontier This Summer

MIAMI, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International's U.S. comeback marks its first step forward with the cruise line's return to Alaska this summer. Today, the cruise vacation company announced plans to launch its Alaska season with 7-night cruises - roundtrip from Seattle - on returning favorites Serenade and Ovation of the Seas , beginning July 19 and August 13, respectively. After more than a year with cruising on pause and the significant impact its had on the beloved Alaskan communities, travelers can now chart a course for the culture-rich destinations they have looked forward to discovering while helping revive the local economies. The new summer 2021 Alaska cruises on Serenade and Ovation's existing sailings are available to book today.