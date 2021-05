The Team Petrosyan representative isn’t satisfied with the outcome of his clash with “The Underground King” and is looking for a rematch. The latest walkout of Iuri Lapicus (15-1) didn’t go as planned. The 25-year old Moldovan (fighting out of Italy) was scheduled to clash with former Ultimate Fighting Championship and Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder Eddie Alvarez at One on TNT 1 on April 7. Shortly after the clash started, “The Underground King” took Lapicus down and landed a few strikes that were initially ruled to be behind the head. The referee verbally warned Alvarez to watch his shots. Since Alvarez kept striking in what appeared to be a spot behind Lapicus’ head, the referee disqualified the Philadelphian. The decision was panned on social media by many fans who saw those shots hitting the side, and not the back of Lapicus’ head.