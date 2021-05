ONE PINE BLUFF PRAYING TOGETHER SERVICES have been scheduled for people to gather one hour and pray for the growth and prosperity of the city at 6 p.m. Sundays in May. Two events will be by conference call and two sessions in person. Prayers will be held by conference call at 978-990-5000, access code: 127365# on May 9 at Family Time Baptist Church and Ministries, 501 S. Ohio St.; and May 16 at Kingdom Builders Outreach Church of God in Christ, 3105 S. Apple St. Live events following health guidelines and mask wearing will be held May 23 at St. Peter's Rock Baptist Church, 1201 S. Catalpa St.; and May 30 at New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St. On May 2, New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church was the host.