Little Rock, AR

Ranchers move cattle to high ground as rain slows haymaking

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas' livestock producers are moving cattle to higher ground as an unsettled weather pattern threatens to bring up to 6 inches of rain to western parts of the state. Between 2-4 inches of rain had fallen Monday in sections west and south of Little Rock, with the heaviest rainfall falling in parts of Saline, Perry and Garland counties, according to the National Weather Service at Little Rock.

www.arkansasonline.com
