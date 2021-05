Illegal dumping of trash, furniture and appliances is getting out of hand in the city of Pine Bluff and council members are brainstorming solutions to deal with the problem. During the Public Health and Welfare Committee meeting Thursday, chairman Steven Shaner said a discussion had been had with councilmember Ivan Whitfield and committee member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. to place two dumpsters in each ward and have a monthly collection site at Hestand Stadium.