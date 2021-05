16-year-old Zach Telford of Middleton, Idaho will take on the toughest Super Late Model drivers in the west this weekend, as he travels from the Gem State to the Golden State for the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour at Stockton 99 Speedway. Telford will be competing at the historic quarter-mile in the #71 for Garcia Racing with 125-laps scheduled in Saturday’s race for $5,000-to-win.