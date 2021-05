Our family sacrificed brave young men in the Vietnam era. My brother Angelo died as a Marine during the Tet Offensive. I was in high school, but with graduation I joined the U.S. Air Force, where I became part of the Screaming Eagles helicopter force as a Technical Sergeant. At that time, my cousin Frank, also serving in a helicopter unit, died with his entire crew when a surface-to-air missile shot down their aircraft. Within a week, my crew hunted down and destroyed the Viet Cong platoon that had been responsible for the missile attack.