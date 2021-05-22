These last three or four weeks have sure been different. Several weeks ago a cousin of mine, Arlene, passed away. She would have been my dad's sister's child; so, for me, a first cousin. And then a week ago, we had two first cousins come clear down to Scott City to visit. I had seen them probably once in my lifetime and that was clear back when I was maybe 5 or 6 or so. Enough years back that I sure don't remember them with firsthand knowledge. I'd have known them just by seeing them though. So much resemblance to some of my other cousins. Part of us not seeing them was my fault. We left the Sandhills in Nebraska to attend college so we weren't there for the family reunions and such. Be darned if a couple days later, another first cousin, Helen, passed away. Both had lived good, fairly long lives into their 80s.